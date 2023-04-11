VF Corp names appointments at multiple brands in leadership shake up

VF Corporation has announced a string of promotions and appointments at four of its portfolio brands, including Dickies, as it shakes up its leadership teams.

The previous brand president of Altra, Todd Dalhausser, has been appointed global brand president of Dickies, where he will report to VF’s interim president and CEO, Benno Dorer, and serve on the group’s executive leadership team.

In a release, Dorer credited Dalhausser, who initially joined the company in 2018, with leading a strong and consistent performance of the Altra brand.

He added: “We have the right strategy in place for Dickies and believe Todd is the ideal leader to assume responsibility for the brand to accelerate its profitable growth by connecting innovative workwear to consumer lifestyle tailwinds.

“The Dickies brand is an important contributor within the VF portfolio, and we look forward to consistently strong performance under Todd’s leadership.”

Prior to VF, Dalhausser had served in various roles at the likes of Wolverine Worldwide, Vans and Reebok.

VF to emphasis Emerging Brands platform

Meanwhile, Jen McLaren, the previous brand president of Smartwool, has stepped up to the position of brand president of Altra and general manager of VF North America key accounts.

Next to this, McLaren has also been tasked with leading VF’s Key Account Management programme in North America, where she will push for strategic engagement with wholesale clients.

McLaren joined VF in 2011, after Smartwool and Timberland were acquired by the group, when she served as the former’s CFO before becoming brand president in 2018.

Now, Jan Van Mossevelde, president of Icebreaker, will be taking on the responsibility for Smartwool as part of VF’s strategy to capture future opportunities for strategic and operational synergies across the brands to establish more profitable growth.

In the position, Van Mossevelde has been tasked with reinforcing the two brands’ positions in the merino wool and natural fibre industry, building on a cohesive strategy to leverage their capabilities.

“These appointments in our Emerging Brands platform demonstrate our focus on putting strong leaders in critical roles,” said Martino Scabbia Guerrini, EVP & President, EMEA, APAC and Emerging Brands.

He continued: “We are committed to fueling the momentum we have in our Emerging Brands and know that Jen and Jan are the right leaders with the right experience and capabilities to drive continued growth.”