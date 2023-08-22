VF Corp names new chief people officer

Fashion giant VF Corporation has announced the appointment of Brent Hyder to the role of chief people officer, effective September 5.

Hyder, who will join VF’s executive leadership team, enters the company after serving for four years in the same position at Salesforce, during which time he was credited with helping the firm earn top spots on best workplace lists.

Prior to that, Hyder spent nearly 30 years in retail, including at Gap Inc, where he held a series of varying roles, including chief human resources officer, global chief operating officer of the Gap brand and representative director and general manager of Gap Japan.

In his new position at VF, Hyder will oversee all aspects of the human resources function globally and has been tasked with driving strategies that optimise employee and business success.

In a release, VF’s president and CEO, Bracken Darrell, who Hyder will report to, said: "We’re thrilled to have Brent join the VF team.

“His proven success in building top-rated employee experiences and high-performance inclusive cultures, combined with his strong global retail management experience, make Brent the ideal people leader for VF.

"Brent shares a deep respect for VF’s incredible brands and a strong desire to build a workplace that attracts, develops, and retains the very best and most diverse talent in service to our consumers."