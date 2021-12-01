VF Corporation appoints Nina Flood as president of Global Packs

VF Corporation has appointed Nina Flood as president of Global Packs.

Global Packs brings together Eastpak, JanSport and Kipling. Flood will be based in the VF International headquarters in Switzerland, reporting to Martino Scabbia Guerrini, executive vice president and president of EMEA.

“Nina’s previous experience as President of Eastpak and President of Kipling North America make her the ideal leader for the Global Packs organisation. Under Nina’s guidance, we will enable Eastpak, JanSport and Kipling to begin the next chapter of their individual success stories and together as a collective organisation to become the global leader in packs,” said Scabbia Guerrini.

Under one organisation, Eastpak, JanSport and Kipling will be able to leverage synergies across the enterprise, while simultaneously ensuring that its independent identity remains.

The Eastpak and Kipling teams are based in Antwerp, and JanSport will remain in Denver.

Flood, who served as President of Eastpak most recently, joined VF Corporations in 2003 as senior director, marketing for the Nautica brand. Before working at VF, Flood spent a decade at Guess, holding a variety of marketing and brand leadership roles.

“I am honoured to be leading the Global Packs organisation and to be working on the Kipling brand again,” said Flood. “I look forward to working with the amazing team of talented people and growing our Packs business.”