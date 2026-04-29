VF Corporation CEO outlines strategy for brand revival and AI integration

In a Keynote Interview at the World Retail Congress (WRC), Bracken Darrell, CEO of VF Corporation, detailed the strategic levers currently being pulled to return the global apparel giant to sustainable growth. Speaking on the final day of the summit in Berlin, Darrell emphasised that while financial metrics like revenue growth remain the ultimate proof of a turnaround, internal health is measured by the strength of the product pipeline and the emotional resonance of brand marketing.

The discussion, framed within the context of 'Retail’s Roadmap to 2030', explored the delicate balance between managing a portfolio of heritage brands—including Vans, The North Face, and Timberland—and adopting emerging technologies in a volatile European and global market.

Focus on multi-generational product innovation

For Darrell, who is two and a half years into his tenure at the helm of the US-based conglomerate, the primary signal of a successful turnaround is the quality of what is being designed today for tomorrow’s consumer. He noted that his focus is often several steps ahead of the public-facing financial reports.

"The two things that I look at the most are... I’m ahead of everybody who’s outside of our company in understanding what’s coming," Darrell stated. "I’m constantly looking at products... one generation, two generations, three generations now."

This forward-looking approach is intended to ensure that VF Corporation brands function as more than just retailers. Darrell described the goal as creating ‘clubs that people want to join,’ suggesting that in the current landscape, the brand's role as a cultural anchor is as significant as the technical specifications of its apparel.

Distinguishing AI reality from hype

Addressing the pervasive discourse surrounding artificial intelligence, Darrell introduced the concept of the ‘hype curve’ to the audience of retail executives. He acknowledged that while the industry may be reaching a peak of inflated expectations—which typically precedes a period of disillusionment—the underlying technological shift is genuine.

"I think AI is as transformative as most people are talking about," Darrell remarked. "I do think the hype curve will come down a little bit. But in the end, we all have the ability to change so much within our companies."

VF Corporation is currently exploring AI applications across 17 distinct business areas. However, Darrell maintained a disciplined stance on investment, noting that the company is not ‘betting the company’ on any single application. Instead, the strategy involves identifying areas where AI can deliver near-term efficiency while simultaneously building capabilities for long-term competitive advantage.

Human element in era of transformation

Despite the focus on digital advancement, the conversation turned sharply toward the importance of physical, human-centric experiences. Darrell argued that as social media and AI make it harder for consumers to discern what is real, authentic live experiences gain premium value.

He pointed to the revival of the Vans ‘Warped Tour’ as a prime example of how brands can leverage culture and community to maintain relevance. In a retail landscape increasingly dominated by algorithms, Darrell suggested that the future of the sector relies on making retail environments more human, not less.

"One thing’s for sure. The Vans tour is real... World Cup is real," he said. "We’re going to value more and more these real things... making sure that our retail experiences are amazing, that they’re really experiences that are not just shopping experiences."

Leadership through flexibility and forward momentum

Concluding the session, Darrell offered a personal perspective on leadership during periods of intense industry transformation. Drawing on a formative childhood experience, he encouraged CEOs to remain flexible and avoid being tethered to past successes or traditional operational models.

The core message for fashion professionals at WRC was clear: the roadmap to 2030 requires the ability to redefine oneself and the organisation daily. Darrell’s ‘living life forward’ philosophy serves as a mandate for retail leaders to adapt to the shifting demands of the global consumer while maintaining a rigorous focus on the fundamental pillars of product and community.

This article was written using AI.