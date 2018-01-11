VF Corporation collaborates with NC State University

VF Corporation and North Carolina State University have announced a collaborative, strategic partnership that will support student development at NC State and advance apparel and textiles innovation within VF.

“VF is proud to partner with NC State University, one of the world’s top universities and home to the only college in the United States devoted entirely to textiles,” said Steve Rendle, Chairman, President and CEO, VF in a statement, adding, “Through our shared expertise in research and consumer insights, we aim to stimulate apparel innovation while also developing a consistent pipeline of exceptional leaders for our company.”

The company added that the College of Textiles and VF have a long-standing relationship. Under this new multi-year agreement, the partnership is further strengthened by NC State’s Poole College of Management, which brings particular expertise in business analytics and supply chain management. The partnership will offer a variety of undergraduate and graduate education and training activities for students within the colleges, including internships, student projects and competitions; facilitate industry-leading research that will elevate apparel and textile products and experiences; provide executive education opportunities for VF associates; and, establish a VF presence on Centennial Campus, NC State’s nationally recognized research campus.

“With many College of Textiles alumni working and thriving at VF, we could not be more pleased to be building on our partnership. The addition of VF on campus and the ability of students and faculty from both the College of Textiles and Poole College of Management to work shoulder-to-shoulder with VF personnel will bring new avenues to advance textiles, apparel and footwear,” added David Hinks, Dean at the College of Textiles.