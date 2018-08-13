VF Corporation considering to sell Wrangler and Lee, says WSJ

VF Corporation is considering selling the brands Wrangler and Lee, according to a report by American newspaper Wall Street Journal, citing “people familiar with the situation”.

The newspaper said VF is currently exploring different possibilities for its denim brands, at a time when denim is losing market share to leggings and yoga pants in the United States. Both a sale and a spinoff would be on the table. According to Wall Street Journal, denim used to account for half of VF Corp’s revenues in the 1980s, but that is no longer the case.

FashionUnited has reached VF for comment, but the company did not react until the publication of this article.

Founded in 1947 and made famous by Western film stars and rodeo enthusiasts, Wrangler was acquired by VF Corporation in 1986, after the merge with Blue Bell. Lee dates back to 1889. The brand was founded in Salina, Kansas, and first focused on work clothes. VF corporation bought it in 1969.

Picture: Wrangler by Peter Max