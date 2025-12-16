VF Corp’s UK and Ireland arm faces job losses as yearly profit slips

US fashion group VF Corporation has cut almost 100 jobs across its UK and Ireland business as turnover and profit slipped over the year to March 31, 2025.

According to a filing with the UK’s Companies House, the company’s Northern European division saw its employee numbers drop from 709 in the year prior to 623. FashionUnited has contacted VF for a comment on the job cuts.

In the same report, VF, the parent company of The North Face and Eastpak, revealed dampening financials that have continued to slip over the period. Its turnover fell from 359.1 million pounds to 321.5 million pounds, while its pre-tax profit declined from 15.5 million pounds to 9.8 million pounds.

VF cited “economic uncertainty which influences consumer spending patterns” as the cause behind its drop in turnover. It further underlined that it would continue to implement its VF Reinvent strategy, a transformation programme focused on “optimising brand execution, reducing costs, and strengthening financial health”.

In this regard, a key priority for VF has been enacting a turnaround on the Vans brand, a plan that was initially outlined in the group’s Q1 earnings release on the back of widespread store closures and a refresh of its remaining retail network.

“By addressing urgent priorities, such as delivering the Vans turnaround, the company aims to position itself for growth,” VF has now reaffirmed.

Much of this will also revolve around sales growth, dubbed a primary objective for VF. Such growth is to be enhanced through the investment of more owned or franchised activities, VF stated, assisting broader growth through traditional channels of distribution.