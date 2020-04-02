VF names Nina Flood as President, Eastpak

VF Corporation has announced the appointment of Nina Flood as President, Eastpak, effective April 1, 2020. The company said in a statement that she will be based in Antwerp, Belgium where the brands’ marketing and sales operations are based and will report to Martino Scabbia Guerrini, Executive Vice President and Group President, EMEA.

“I’d like to congratulate Nina on her new position,” said Martino Scabbia Guerrini, adding, “Her 17 years of experience with VF combined with her extensive knowledge of the apparel and accessories market, make her an excellent fit to lead the Eastpak brand.”

Most recently, Flood served as president of Kipling Americas. After joining VF in 2003 as senior director, marketing for the Nautica brand, the company added, she progressed in her career holding various senior positions, including leading global marketing and strategy for Nautica before joining the Kipling brand in 2016. Prior to joining VF, Flood spent 10 years with Guess, Inc., holding various marketing and brand leadership roles.

“I am honoured to be leading the Eastpak team and to start this new chapter of my career at VF. Eastpak is loved by people and designers all around the world and I look forward to advancing the brand’s global growth strategy based on its strong consumer loyalty and heritage,” added Flood.

The company further said, Paula Gozzo, currently senior director of merchandising and product development at Kipling Americas, has been appointed Vice President and General Manager of Kipling Americas, effective April 1, 2020. She will report to Vera Breuer, Global President of Kipling.

Picture:Nina Flood via Offgrid Agency