VIA Outlets reports record 2022 brands sales of 1.2 billion euros

European shopping mall operator VIA Outlets enjoyed a “record-breaking” year in 2022 with brand sales across its portfolio increasing 2 percent year-on-year to reach 1.2 billion euros.

That figure was also 3 percent above pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

The company, which operates 11 outlet shopping centres in nine countries across Europe, said visitor expenditure last year was 27 percent higher than 2019 levels.

VIA Outlets CEO Otto Ambagtsheer hailed a “robust” recovery for the company in the wake of the pandemic.

“As European tourism continues to slowly grow back to previous highs, we are hopeful that this will further bolster our centres’ already strong performance,” he said.

VIA Outlets inked more than 300 remerchandising deals in 2022, welcoming a variety of new international brands. American Vintage, Sandro, and Maje at Batavia Stad Fashion Outlet, and Longchamp at Freeport Lisboa Fashion Outlet were particular highlights, the company said.

A number of brands also upsized their footprints across Via Outlets’ store estate, including Lacoste (29 percent), Jack & Jones (12.7 percent), Guess (9.7 percent), Gant (8.5 percent), and Tommy Hilfiger (7.3 percent).

The company said: “Remerchandising and attracting new and enticing brands are central to VIA Outlets’ ‘3Rs’ strategy of growth: a successful formula that has enabled it to continue to strengthen its premium fashion outlet offering across Europe.”