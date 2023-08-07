Vibram joins Bluesign as a systems partner

High-performance rubber footwear sole company Vibram has become a Bluesign systems partner, the Swiss material verification firm has confirmed.

The partnership between Vibram and Bluesign marks the first shoe sole manufacturer and first footwear brand to be represented, highlighting Vibram’s commitment to manufacturing long-lasting, high-quality products by utilising recycled materials and reducing production waste.

Igor Brassini, group compliance manager of Vibram, said in a statement: "The relationship between supply chain partners is often perceived as customer-supplier, involving hidden secrets. However, Bluesign, as a neutral party, facilitates easier communication of ingredients and knowledge.”

The collaborative relationship between the two companies began in November 2022 when they analysed the footwear industry’s basic chemical requirements, from internal operations to raw material usage, and procedural analyses, which led to an investigation of hazardous substances and collaboration with chemical suppliers to explore reduction and replacement strategies.

This in turn helped Vibram enhance its internal procedures, understand its chemical components better, and review its Restricted Substances Policy.

Marco Guazzoni, global sustainability director of Vibram, added: "Bluesign's methodology is among the most demanding in sustainability for textiles. Vibram aims to contribute its expertise to create a potential standard method for footwear that adds value to our industry rather than penalising it.”

Moving the partnership forward, Vibram and Bluesign have set an ambitious goal to analyse and certify Vibram's component shoe, which embodies eco-design principles and sustainable practices and will serve as a testament to the footwear sector's commitment to sustainability at all levels.