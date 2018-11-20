Victoria Beckham signs eyewear license deal with Marchon Eyewear

Marchon Eyewear is on fire, indeed. Following a series of license renewals and portfolio expansions, the American company has scored a long-term deal to manufacture and distribute glasses for Victoria Beckham worldwide.

The first collection, to be released in the Fall of 2019, is set to include both sunglasses and prescription glasses designed by Beckham and manufactured in Italy. They will be sold by select retailers, as well as Victoria Beckham’s retail spaces and e-commerce. Beckham had been producing her eyewear lines in-house until now.

“This partnership with Marchon comes at an exciting time for our company, as we work towards reaching our global potential and expanding the brand following a series of strategic partnerships and appointments since our new shareholders NEO Investment Partners joined the company last year”, said Paul Riva, CEO of Victoria Beckham Ltd., in a statement. He took on the role in June after 18 months working in the same position at Diane Furstenberg.

Nicolle Zotta, president and CEO of Marchon Eyewear, added in the same statement: “We believe the Victoria Beckham brand is soon to become one of the most influential in the industry, and we are dedicated to the success of this collaboration”.

Founded in 1983, Marchon Eyewear holds licensing agreements for several brands, including Calvin Klein, Chloé, Diane von Furstenberg, G-Star Raw, Liu Jo, Karl Lagerfeld, DKNY, Donna Karan New York, among many others. Its glasses and sunglasses are sold in more than 100 countries.

Photo: Victoria Beckham Facebook