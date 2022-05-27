Victoria’s Secret launches digital curated brand platform

Victoria’s Secret has announced that it will be launching a curated digital platform designed to connect consumers with new brands selling intimates, lifestyle and swimwear products.

VS&Co-Lab, which will launch as a new section of the lingerie giant’s e-commerce site, will build on its strategic partnerships, opening its doors with a collection of 19 brands, 75 percent of which it said are founded, owned or led by women.

Those involved include brands Victoria’s Secret has minority stake ownership of, such as For Love & Lemons and Frankies Bikinis, with plans to further invest in ownership of additional diverse brands.

“In addition to the growth we are driving through our core business, we see important growth potential through partnerships with innovative, relevant brands that can help us extend our reach into category and consumer segments where we have historically been underrepresented,” said Martin Waters, CEO of Victoria’s Secret, in a release.

Waters continued: “We’re excited to launch this platform where we will showcase, market and create consumer engagement with such exciting, unique and relevant businesses.”

Other brands included in the launch also align with the label’s stated values of innovation and inclusivity, such as BFyne, founded by Nigerian-American designer Buki Ade.

On the platform, Ade said: “In a sea of sameness, it is crucial for any partnership to be with a business that aligns with our values. VS&Co-Lab’s mission to provide a platform for breakthrough voices, like BFyne, is vital to push forward diverse perspectives.”