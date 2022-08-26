Video-first e-commerce platform Viavia raises eight million dollars in funding

Viavia, a video-first e-commerce platform, has announced it has secured eight million dollars in a seed round to help it launch a debut fashion retail destination for Gen Z shoppers.

The funding, which was co-led by New Enterprise Associates and Basis Set Ventures, follows a 1.15 million dollar pre-seed round the company announced in February 2022.

The California-based start-up looks to bring together creator-driven live and short-form video content with artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure for the fashion supply chain, it said in a release.

Its concept is based around the current behavioural change in young shoppers, as observed by Viavia’s co-founder and CEO, Sixuan Li.

Commenting on the funding, Li said: “Fashion retail is undergoing a radical transformation. Export-focused Asian supply chains have warped the traditional timeline from an emerging trend concept to wearable apparel.

“To make sense of this speed and production volume, Gen Z consumers expect brands to communicate with them through authentic, creator-led and video-first content.”

The firm plans to aid existing e-commerce platforms through an in-house talent team by representing creators and influencers and bringing brands to life through video.

It also hopes to build on its modern tech infrastructure for fashion brands, starting with an Italian focused model, which it said will lower costs and shorten production lead times.

The AI powered ‘Product Lifecycle Management’ tool aims to connect designers to manufacturers in Italy, with the firm also planning to potentially scale the model to other hubs throughout Europe.