‘Viktor&Rolf Relaunches Ready-to-Wear Line After a Decade’

After a decade-long hiatus, Dutch fashion house Viktor&Rolf is reviving its ready-to-wear line. While the brand has released select ready-to-wear pieces in recent seasons, a full collection has not been available. The new line will debut in FW25 and be sold at select retailers and on the fashion house's website, according to WWD.

“After a ten-year hiatus, we feel the freedom to expand upon some of the ideas we’ve explored in our couture collections, allowing them to become a tangible part of people’s lives,” the brand said in a written statement to WWD. The line will focus primarily on dresses, priced between 990 and 2,000 euros.

Viktor&Rolf’s ready-to-wear line was paused in 2015 as the designers chose to concentrate on their couture collections, highly successful fragrances, and special projects. However, the couture collections have resonated so strongly with consumers that the brand has identified a desire for Viktor&Rolf in everyday wardrobes.