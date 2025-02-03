Viktor&Rolf secure five-year extension with OTB Group

The OTB Group has announced a significant five-year renewal of its partnership with Dutch design duo Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren, extending their creative leadership of the Viktor&Rolf maison through to 2029. The deal marks a continued commitment to avant-garde haute couture from OTB, which acquired the label in 2008.

The renewal comes as Viktor&Rolf celebrates notable commercial success, particularly in the fragrance sector through its partnership with L'Oréal Luxe. The brand's Flowerbomb, Spicebomb, and Good Fortune fragrances have emerged as global bestsellers, demonstrating the duo's ability to translate their artistic vision into commercial success.

Viktor&Rolf has carved a distinctive niche in haute couture since its founding in 1993, with recent collections showcasing their characteristic blend of artistry and fashion. Their Spring/Summer 2024 "Scissor Hands" collection and the gravity-defying "Late Stage Capitalism Waltz" of Spring/Summer 2023 exemplify their experimental approach. The brand's artistic significance has been recognized through major exhibitions at prestigious institutions including the Metropolitan Museum of Art's "Camp: Notes of Fashion" and the recent 30th-anniversary retrospective "Viktor&Rolf: Fashion Statements" at Munich's Kunsthalle.

OTB Group chairman Renzo Rosso praised the designers as "unique voices in international fashion," acknowledging their role in revolutionizing haute couture. The renewal suggests continued confidence in high-end fashion despite market uncertainties, with OTB - which also owns Marni, Jil Sander, and Maison Margiela - reinforcing its position in the luxury sector.