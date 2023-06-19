Vince CFO Amy Levy resigns, interim appointed

Fashion retailer Vince Holding Corp has announced that its chief financial officer Amy Levy has resigned to “pursue another opportunity”, with an interim set to step into her place.

Levy, who has been with the company for nearly seven years, will remain with Vince until June 30 and will then be replaced by Michael Hand, who has been appointed interim CFO from July 1.

To the role, Hand brings over 40 years of experience in financial and general business operations for both public and private organisations.

He has led financial and accounting teams at the likes of Marc Jacobs, Cole Haan, Coach and Movado, as well as Sotheby’s and PepsiCo.

At Vince, Hand has been tasked with facilitating a smooth transition alongside Levy while a replacement is named.

In addition, retired Vince Holding Corp CFO David Stefko has been appointed to the board of directors and will extend his role as an advisor to the company throughout the transition.

In a release, Vince’s CEO Jack Schwefel said: “I look forward to working with Michael and believe his experience will be an asset to our organisation as we move forward.

“I am also pleased to have the continued support and guidance from Dave as he transitions onto our board of directors and remains a trusted advisor to our team.”