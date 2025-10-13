Vince Holding Corp. to transfer stock listing from NYSE to Nasdaq

Vince Holding Corp., a global contemporary retailer, has announced its voluntary decision to transfer its U.S. stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (Nasdaq).

The company anticipates that its common stock will cease trading on the NYSE on or around October 20, 2025, and will begin trading on Nasdaq on or around October 21, 2025, continuing to use the ticker symbol "VNCE."

Brendan Hoffman, chief executive officer of the company, stated that the move is aligned with the company's long-term objectives: “Our transfer to Nasdaq places us alongside other innovative, growth-focused companies. We believe this is an important step as we further our strategic objectives and position the company for long-term success.”

Vince Holding Corp. operates the luxury apparel and accessories business under the Vince brand, which was established in 2002. The company currently operates 46 full-price retail stores, 14 outlet stores, its e-commerce site, and distributes through premium wholesale channels globally.