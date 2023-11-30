Vince Holding names John Szczepanski CFO

American retailer Vince Holding has announced the appointment of John Szczepanski as its new chief financial officer, effective January 2, 2024.

He joins the company from Ralph Lauren, where he was most recently CFO, global supply chain, brands and the Lifestyle Group, prior to which he held a series of financial leadership positions supporting varying business areas across the company.

Szczepanski has also served in a number of roles at the likes of WestRock, formerly MeadWestvaco, and Fortune Brands, where he was in corporate treasury.

In a release, Jack Schwefel, chief executive officer of VNCE, said: “With over 20 years of experience in various corporate finance and supply chain leadership roles, John will be a tremendous asset to our leadership team.

“I look forward to working closely with John as we continue to progress our transformation program and position Vince for long-term success.”

Szczepanski will succeed Michael Hand, who is stepping down from the CFO role after only just entering the position July 1, 2023.

Hand is set to resign from the position as of January 2, 2024, after which he will remain with the company for a transition period in a non-executive capacity.