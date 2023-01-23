Vince Holding to appoint new CFO

Vince Holding Corp., a multi brand fashion conglomerate, has announced its chief financial officer David Stefko will be retiring from his role and stepping down from the company February 10, 2023.

Amy Levy, Vince’s current senior vice president, financial planning and analysis and investor relations, will succeed Stefko, who is set to remain with the company in an advisor role through May 2023.

In a release, chief executive officer Jack Schwefel thanked Stefko for his eight years at the company, noting that he had been “instrumental” in leading Vince as interim CEO prior to his joining.

Schwefel continued: “He had helped to transform our business and grow the Vince brand while developing a strong team of experienced leaders. We appreciate his continued support and guidance, and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

The head also commented on Levy’s appointment, calling her an “integral part” of the company’s leadership team and crediting her with building a strong financial department.

In her current role, Levy oversees multiple functions including Vince’s treasury, investor relations and finances for all facets of retail, wholesale and corporate planning.

Prior to Vince, Levy served as a senior member of the finance team at Michael Kors, and also held a role on the finance team of Esprit.