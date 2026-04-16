Vince navigates Saks Global disruption with retail expansion strategy

The US-based global retail platform Vince Holding Corp. has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, revealing a resilient performance despite significant headwinds from the reorganization of Saks Global.

The company is now pivoting toward international flagship expansion and an enhanced direct-to-consumer (D2C) model to drive future growth.

Strategic response to Saks Global reorganization

During the earnings call, executives addressed the impact of the Saks Global situation, which created a sales headwind of approximately 2 million dollars during the fourth quarter. The reorganization also resulted in a 6 million dollar bad debt expense, which significantly impacted the quarterly loss from operations.

Vince chief executive officer, Brendan Hoffman, noted that Saks Global recently represented less than 7 percent of total sales. Hoffman expressed confidence in the current clarity regarding the situation, stating: “We are working with our partners there as they move forward in their plans.”

To mitigate wholesale risks, Vince is deepening its relationships with other key partners. The company reported strong results from its presence in Bloomingdale’s and recently executed successful events with Nordstrom in Dallas and Los Angeles.

International expansion and flagship ambitions

Following the success of its second London-based store in Marylebone, which exceeded internal expectations, the company is looking to gateway cities for further growth. The company has identified Paris as a primary target for a flagship location within the next two years.

Hoffman emphasized that the Marylebone success has raised the bar for international entries. The company intends to focus on high-productivity locations rather than a rapid increase in total store count. Domestically, the strategy involves rationalizing the existing fleet, which ended the fiscal year at 55 company-operated Vince stores, to maximize productivity within current footprints.

The company is increasingly leveraging its digital platform through expanded drop ship capabilities. In spring/summer 2026 (SS26), Vince will introduce handbags, tailored clothing, belts, and accessories to the drop ship model. This strategy allows the brand to offer a broader assortment with minimal inventory risk by utilizing the stock of licensed partners, such as Caleres for footwear.

The menswear business remains a significant growth lever. Men’s apparel represented approximately 24 percent of total sales at year-end, with management targeting a 30 percent penetration rate. This growth is expected to be driven by expanded assortments in physical stores and the e-commerce platform, alongside increased wholesale partnerships.

Fiscal year financial overview

For the fiscal year ended January 31, 2026, total company net sales increased 2.2 percent to 300 million dollars. The growth was primarily supported by a 4.8 percent rise in the D2C segment.

Gross profit was 149.10 million dollars, or 49.7 percent of net sales. Net income reached 6.40 million dollars, or 0.49 dollars per share, compared to a net loss of 19 million dollars in the previous fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA was 15.10 million dollars, up from 14 million dollars in fiscal 2024.

Despite the quarterly loss from operations of 2.90 million dollars, which was heavily influenced by the Saks-related bad debt, the company’s full-year performance showed a return to profitability. Higher pricing strategies helped offset 250 basis points of pressure from tariffs and 130 basis points from increased freight and distribution costs.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, Vince expects net sales to increase between 3 percent and 6 percent year-over-year. The company also aims to achieve an adjusted operating income margin of approximately 3.5 percent to 4 percent as it continues to transition into a multi-brand support platform in partnership with Authentic Brands Group (ABG).