Vingino Group CEO sees bright future after deal with US-based Centric Brands

The news of the acquisition of the Dutch Vingino Group only broke in early December 2025, but the deal had been in the works for months, as FashionUnited learned when speaking with group CEO Jan van den Berg. The American company Centric Brands is the new owner of the group and its brands, Vingino and Raizzed, following the acquisition of 100 percent of the shares. This deal not only supports the Dutch group but also provides significant backing for the American company's own activities in Europe.

Vingino Group and Centric Brands have known each other for some time. The Dutch group held the license for Lionel Messi products, a license that Centric Brands wanted to acquire. “We came into contact with them then and started working together.” In August 2024, the CEO of Centric Brands approached Vingino Group and said, “I would very much like to buy your company”. This was not a shock. Van den Berg had stated three years ago that Vingino Group either had to acquire other brands or be acquired itself. “I believe people need to collaborate more. As standalone monobrands, we won't make it.”

Deal between Vingino Group and Centric Brands was already in the making

Discussions therefore began in 2024. Ultimately, a deal was reached from which both parties will benefit, though the financial details have not been disclosed. Vingino Group will eventually be fully integrated into Centric Brands and will receive support for its Vingino and Raizzed brands. The organisation in the Netherlands will remain unchanged for the time being, but there are plans to relocate the company to Amsterdam. For the Vingino Group CEO, this means he will take on the role of managing director kids EMEA within Centric Brands. “A similar role to the one I currently have at Vingino,” said the executive.

With the help of Centric Brands, Vingino and Raizzed will pursue further international growth. Van den Berg indicates that there are few untapped markets left in Western Europe, so the focus is shifting across borders. “Having a partnership with Centric Brands opens many doors.”

In turn, Centric Brands gains a partner to further strengthen its kids' division. In its press release from early December, Centric Brands stated that this deal also expands the company's global footprint and broadens its reach in the “fast-growing children's fashion segment”.

“We are a gateway to Europe for them. They did not have an office in Europe for their kids' department.” Vingino Group will therefore take on four new brands and become responsible for the kids' division throughout the entire EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) region as an integral partner within Centric. “Some of Centric Brands' labels already had European partners, so we won't be taking those on now.” Centric Brands manages over 100 licenses, including those for Calvin Klein; Tommy Hilfiger; Coach; Kate Spade; Michael Kors; and Vince. The brands whose kids' lines will now be managed by Van den Berg's team are Under Armour, Off White, Lab Off White and Disney accessories. Vingino Group will not be responsible for design and production, Van den Berg clarified.

Dutch expertise in children's fashion strengthens American group

Another key reason for Centric Brands to partner with Vingino Group is its styling expertise. With its own brands, Vingino Group offered a more adventurous style for children, which appealed to Centric Brands, explained Van den Berg. In the December press release, the American group praised the Dutch company for its “design and sourcing strengths”, among other things.

When FashionUnited spoke with Van den Berg, the CEO had just returned from a trip to New York with several designers. “We went there to explore how we can find synergy in styling and how to bring together different regional influences. What are the styling elements they can apply in America?” Van den Berg therefore envisions the creation of a central design hub for children's fashion.

Initially, Vingino Group's partners will not notice much change now that the deal is public. “We already have additional brands in our portfolio, so everyone is now being informed about that,” the CEO explained. In the long run, more brands could be added, said Van den Berg. He aims for a total of ten or 15 brands in the portfolio. Another noticeable change is that Vingino Group will eventually be fully integrated into Centric Brands, so the name on the company's building will also change. It is not yet clear exactly when this will happen.

What is clear is that a new chapter is beginning for Vingino Group. When asked what this chapter looks like, Van den Berg simply replied cheerfully: “Bright!”