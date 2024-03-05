Vinted acquires Danish marketplace Trendsales

Second-hand marketplace Vinted has announced the acquisition of Trendsales, a Danish marketplace through which it looks to solidify its presence in the Nordic region.

The move comes shortly after Vinted made debuts in Sweden, Finland and Denmark, where it launched in September 2023 as part of its continued expansion plan.

Here, Trendsales has become an established second-hand platform, seeing a “consistently strong performance” since its initial launch and taking it into new regions, having previously opened a pop-up concept in Berlin.

Now, the company will be combining its regional knowledge and Danish presence with Vinted’s scale and expertise, in a business that looks to “achieve significant synergies and new opportunities” for Danish consumers.

In a release, Adam Jay, CEO of Vinted Marketplace, said: “The Danish appetite for second-hand clothing continues to grow, and Trendsales has played a significant role in that development.

“With impressive growth and a compelling vision, Trendsales is a company that has established a strong second-hand community in Denmark that we are excited to become part of. We look forward to a shared future in which we’ll continue our journey to make second-hand first choice in Denmark and beyond.”