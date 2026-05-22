Vinted: purchasing power, resale and climate at the heart of 2025 impact report

Vinted's 2025 impact report aims to demonstrate that second-hand fashion has become a lever for consumer purchasing power, a tool for economic circularity and a means of reducing fashion's environmental impact.

According to Vinted, one of Europe's leading second-hand fashion platforms, users saved 21.6 billion euros (25.07 billion dollars) on what they would have theoretically spent if they had bought these clothes new. This means they paid an average of 72 percent less than the original price of the items.

To calculate these savings, Vinted compares the estimated price of an equivalent new item with the amount actually paid on the platform. However, it does not specify the extent to which the actual depreciation of the clothes is taken into account.

“The results of the Impact Report in France show that members use Vinted to regain control of their budget, while contributing to a wider cause,” said Marianne Gybels, senior director of sustainability at Vinted, in the press release.

A portion of savings is reused for essential expenses

75 percent of French members state that Vinted helps them better manage their household expenses. This figure is twelve percentage points higher than the European average of 63 percent.

33 percent use the money saved for groceries or bills. This proportion rises to 42 percent for those in financial difficulty.

53 percent of French members say they feel less pressure to cut back on other expenses since using the platform.

62 percent report having reduced their overall fashion budget thanks to Vinted.

“Second-hand becomes the obvious choice when it represents a simple and more affordable option. Behaviours evolve naturally when they meet concrete, everyday needs,” the director noted.

Vinted users capitalise on their second-hand purchases

The report explains that clothes are no longer seen solely as an expense, but also as products likely to retain a resale value.

Thus, 41 percent of users report considering the resale potential before buying a new item, while 56 percent say they take better care of their belongings because they know they can resell them later.

As proof, in 2025, 10.8 billion euros were returned directly to sellers via the platform.

These earnings influence consumer choices. Approximately half of sellers reinvest the money earned on the platform into new purchases on Vinted, helping to keep products in circulation.

In this context, second-hand is no longer a parallel market but an integrated step in the purchasing journey. 89 percent of French buyers state they check Vinted first before considering a new purchase.

Beyond the benefits, second-hand purchases reportedly reduce environmental impact

The report is based on the idea that when a consumer buys a second-hand product, it prevents a new one from being produced. The central element of this argument is the figure that 76 percent of purchases made on Vinted reportedly replaced the purchase of a new item.

Vinted estimates that 1,607 kilotonnes of CO₂e were avoided in 2025. This is equivalent to approximately 164,000 car trips around the Earth, according to the press release. To support its calculation, Vinted states that it relies on a life cycle analysis compliant with the ISO 14067 standard.

This figure is based on the assumption that the purchase of a second-hand item replaces that of a new one. It does not account for additional or impulse purchases, or for products that would not have been bought otherwise.