Vinted updates US app to help sellers earn more money

European second-hand clothing platform Vinted has revealed a rejuvenation of its mobile app for the US market, with the goal of improving its buyer and seller experience in the region.

The consumer-to-consumer (C2C) marketplace, which launched in North America and Canada in 2021, has brought new features to its platform to further facilitate the buying process for lower priced and unique second-hand clothing.

In a release, the company said the new app allows for more convenience in trading goods between users with no selling fees. It has also introduced a new home décor category and a bump feature, which allows sellers to temporarily increase the visibility of their items for a fee.

“We’re thrilled to be taking our business to the next level in the US, enabling financially savvy people to benefit from second-hand fashion, either as buyers or sellers,” said Vinted’s CEO, Thomas Plantenga.

He continued: “After great success in Europe, we’re committed to empowering more people to shift their habits towards circular fashion. Releasing this new updated version of the app is another step forward in our mission to make second hand the first choice worldwide.”

Vinted has cemented its place as one of the most popular second-hand marketplaces in Europe, recently overtaking Ebay for the top spot, according to a 2021 survey by Cross-Border Commerce Europe .