Vinted’s parent company sees profit soar by 330 percent

In 2024, revenue for the Vinted Group, the parent company of marketplace Vinted, logistics company Vinted Go, and payments company Vinted Pay, totalled 813.4 million euros. This represents an increase of 36 percent compared to financial year 2023.

While the revenue growth was already notable, the net profit growth was significantly larger. It rose from 17.8 million euros to 76.7 million euros year-on-year. This signifies a 330 percent increase. As a result, Vinted’s parent company has been profitable for the second consecutive year. In financial year 2023, it achieved profitability for the first time.

“This achievement is the result of our hard work to deliver products that offer members high value at the lowest possible cost,” said Vinted Group chief executive officer, Thomas Plantenga, in the statement. “We do this through an unwavering focus on cost control, by building complex infrastructure ourselves, and by innovating to bring new services and solutions to scale. It is this mix of scale, innovation and cost control that helps us to be successful.”

Vinted’s parent company profitable for second year running

Vinted has been more than just a marketplace for clothing and accessories for quite some time. In previous years, it added books to its product range, and in 2024, electronics were also added. Vinted stated in its annual report that it plans to add even more categories in 2025, but has not yet specified which ones these will be.

Expansion is also at the top of the agenda at subsidiary Vinted Go. Vinted Go has introduced a network where members can send and collect parcels via parcel lockers. Vinted Go currently has a network of these lockers in France and Benelux, and will expand this to Spain and Portugal in 2025.