Vionic raises awareness with donation to Global Green

Vionic Shoes has donated 12,000 dollars to Global Green, a nonprofit that looks to advance sustainable communities through partnerships, and heal the planet by stemming climate change.

The donation was made in honour of Giving Tuesday. Vionic’s support of Global Green aligns with its commitment to sustainable footwear.

Having pledged a total of 15,000 dollars to Global Green in 2021 through the brand’s e-commerce sales on its online store, Vionic donated a percentage of sales on Earth Day to a Global Green Climate Park. The park, which is located in Ojai, California, is aimed at educating others on living an eco-friendly lifestyle.

“As an organisation we’re looking to leave a lighter footprint on the planet in every way we can. Our eco-conscious, vegan-certified Vionic Beach collection of coastal sneakers has been a major step in that direction - as is our ongoing commitment to research, technology, and transparency in bringing even more sustainable products to our consumer,” said general manager of Vionic Shoes, Angela Caltagirone.

Vionic’s charity, Vionic Cares, regularly endorses philanthropic ventures. Other initiatives the brand has supported in 2021 includes the Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center’s Proteus, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Dress for Success and a collaboration with St. Judge Children’s Research Hospital and the Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Consortium Foundation.

“The footwear industry is entering an exciting time to become more green, and Vionic intends to lead as the sustainability movement grows,” said Caltagirone.