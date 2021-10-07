Vionic Shoes partners with Breast Cancer Foundation

Footwear brand Vionic Shoes is donating 100 percent of its proceeds from three different silhouettes - with a minimum donation of 75,000 dollars - to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation during October Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The three limited-edition Vionic Shoes best sellers are the ‘Gemma Mule Slipper’, ‘Bella Toe Post Sandal’ and vegan certified ‘Pismo Casual Sneaker’. All three items will be pink and decorated with the breast cancer awareness bow. The shoes include the brand’s podiatrist-developed Three-Zone Comfort technology.

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation directs its funds towards grants for scientists, who then pursue new research leading to treatments. The BCRF’s funding program has a long history of results, such as the discovery of the location BRCA1 gene and its role in hereditary breast and ovarian cancers by a BCRF grantee.

Co-founder of Vionic Shoes, Chris Gallagher, said of the decision: “Breast cancer is something that has impacted so many people who are close to our brand.” With one in eight women developing breast cancer over their lifetime in the US, Vionic Shoes is “proud to be able to contribute to the ongoing and necessary research.”

“We support those that are enduring this disease, as well as the research, and the survivors, and we will never give up hope on finding a cure,” said Gallagher.