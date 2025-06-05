Vivrelle closes 62 million US dollars series C round

Luxury accessories membership club Vivrelle has secured 62 million US dollars in funding in a Series C round led by Protagonist.

In a statement, Vivrelle said it would use the investment to “step forward” its continued growth with a focus on expanding its showroom presence to new markets, enhancing its product assortment, and developing innovative technologies to further elevate the member experience.

Blake Geffen, founder and chief executive of Vivrelle, said: “Since founding Vivrelle in 2018, we’ve remained committed to providing our members with unparalleled access to luxury accessories and curated experiences that elevate everyday life.

“This investment represents an exciting new chapter - enabling us to scale operations, deepen our inventory, and leverage emerging technologies, including AI, as we build a truly 360-degree luxury membership experience.”

Vivrelle secures investment to expand presence to new markets and expand product assortment

Vivrelle is a first-of-its-kind membership club that provides access to a shared closet of coveted designer pieces, including handbags, jewellery and diamonds for a monthly membership fee. Over the past seven years, Vivrelle has expanded its offerings to include four membership tiers, opened a 14,000-square-foot showroom in New York City, and launched a multi-city partnership with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts - with its next destination opening this summer in Austin, Texas.

Most recently, Vivrelle debuted its first-ever retail concept over Memorial Day Weekend. Located in Bridgehampton, New York, the summer-long pop-up invites both members and non-members to borrow and shop luxury accessories, while also completing their look from a curated selection of clothing and summer essentials.

Harry Hurst, founder and managing partner at Protagonist, added: “As consumers shift away from traditional ownership models, the luxury accessories market is ripe for disruption - and Vivrelle has been at the forefront of this evolution.

“We’re excited to bring Protagonist’s expertise in scaling category-defining tech brands to support Vivrelle in making high-end fashion more accessible and experiential than ever before.”

In 2022, Vivrelle closed a 35 million US dollar series B funding round led by 3L Capital.