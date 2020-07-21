Volcom targets China following new local partnership

California-born board sports brand Volcom, owned by Authentic Brands Group, is targeting expansion in China after signing a partnership with the China Ting Group, a leading China-based lifestyle company specialising in retail development and brand building.

Through this partnership, the China Ting Group will become a “pivotal partner” states Authentic Brands Group and will help it further its global brand strategy plans for the Volcom brand to interpret and distribute its core product categories in key markets.

Volcom opened two new stores in China last month in the Mixc Mall, located in Hangzhou’s premium shopping district and in the Sanya Summer mall in China’s famous surfing and beach resort capital, and through its partnership with the China Ting Group it has plans to open ten more locations across the region before the end of 2020.

“We are bringing Volcom’s board sports lifestyle to China,” said Jarrod Weber, group president lifestyle, chief brand officer at Authentic Brands Group in a statement. “As a brand that is authentically rooted in this culture, Volcom has significant appeal to young consumers around the globe.”

Volcom opens two new stores in China, following the partnership with the China Ting Group

For nearly a decade, Volcom has been offering a curated assortment of lifestyle apparel on Tmall.com and specialty channels, which Authentic Brands Group explained has allowed the brand to capture a “loyal, niche following" in China. With its new plans, it is hoped that Volcom can broaden its focus by targeting board sports and beach culture enthusiasts with a full assortment of lifestyle apparel and accessories for men, women and teens, designed especially for the APAC market.

To help accelerate its expansion plans in the region the brand is also set to re-launch its regional e-commerce shop in 2021.

Commenting on the partnership, Ray Ting, vice president, at the China Ting Group, added: “We look forward to building a successful, long-term partnership with Authentic Brands Group. As America’s first boarding company, Volcom is known throughout the world for innovation and integrity and we’re excited to bring it into the mainstream here in China.”

Volcom operates more than 100 direct-to-consumer retail locations around the world.

Images: courtesy of Volcom