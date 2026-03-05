Von Dutch restores presence in US market under WSG Brands

Americana brand Von Dutch is reestablishing its presence in the US market under the new ownership of WSG Brands. Since acquiring the brand two years ago, WSG has revitalised its identity, positioning the label for “continued growth and long-term market leadership”.

Now, Von Dutch is set to re-target the region through an expansion of distribution channels, strengthened retail partnerships, and new collections that honours its heritage–efforts of which have already been prevalent in other markets the brand had been operating in.

WSG, a brand development and management firm which had been newly-formed at the time, acquired the accessory-focused label in 2024, snapping up the global rights from French footwear specialist Groupe Royer. The group’s mission has been to restore relevance through strategic collaborations, rebuilding infrastructure, and reintroducing the label to a new generation.

Prior to the acquisition, WSG said that the brand had “largely faded from the US market”, citing a decline in consumer engagement and retail presence. Efforts to relaunch Von Dutch have seemingly paid off, however, with the group reporting that the brand has become a “nine-digit business”, with global expansion seen across wholesale, retail and direct-to-consumer platforms in major metropolitan markets.