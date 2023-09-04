Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO steps down, interim named

Rosaline Brewer, the chief executive officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA), has abruptly exited the role after coming to what was described to be a “mutually agreed” upon departure with the group’s board of directors.

Brewer, who has also stepped down as a member of the board, had just been appointed to the helm of the healthcare and personal care group in March 2021.

In a press release, the former exec stated that she was “grateful to have had the opportunity to lead WBA”, adding that she was confident WBA was “on track to be a leading consumer-centric healthcare company”.

Brewer further noted in an extended statement on her LinkedIn that she was most proud of overseeing the strategic pivot towards healthcare at WBA, via three acquisitions that built and expanded its offering in this market.

While the process to find a new CEO is underway, WBA’s board has named Ginger Graham interim chief executive officer.

Graham has served on the group’s board of directors since 2010, later becoming WBA board lead independent director in October 2022.

On the leadership shift, Stefano Pessina, executive chairman of WBA, said: “Our Board and leadership team will intensify our focus on creating value for our customers and our shareholders while we advance the search for a successor with deep healthcare experience to lead in today’s dynamic environment.

“By capitalising fully on the strength of WBA’s strong mission, values, and brand we have an enormous opportunity to play an even more valued role in local healthcare delivery.”

The change comes as WBA reported that it expected its full-year 2023 adjusted EPS to be at or near the low end of its previously stated range. It also follows a report that it would be cutting 10 percent of its corporate jobs as part of its efforts to align its structure towards becoming a “consumer-centric healthcare company”.