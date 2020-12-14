Walmart bids on India as its preferred sourcing market

Walmart has announced that it will triple its exports of goods from India, aiming at 10 billion dollars per year by 2027. The announcement is in line with ongoing efforts including its Flipkart Samarth and Walmart Vriddhi supplier development programs.

This major endorsement of India’s manufacturing is expected to boost micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in India.

Walmart supports local small and medium enterprises in India with this move

Doug McMillon, President and Chief Executive Officer at Walmart, said: “As an international retailer that brings value to customers and communities worldwide, Walmart understands that local entrepreneurs and manufacturers are vital to the success of the global retail sector. We see huge potential for Indian suppliers to grow their businesses by leveraging the unique scale and global distribution opportunity Walmart provides.”

Walmart has sourced goods from India for more than 20 years, taking them to the 14 countries it operates in and supporting local suppliers to help upgrade their operations and meet international standards, develop new product lines and build new capabilities in packaging, marketing, supply chain management and more.

“By significantly accelerating our annual India exports in the coming years, we are supporting the Make in India initiative and helping more local businesses reach international customers while creating jobs and prosperity at home in India. It is also a way for Walmart to bring more high-quality, India-made goods to millions of customers all across the world,” concluded McMillon.