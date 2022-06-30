Walmart to acquire AR optical tech company, Memomi
US retailer Walmart has announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire augmented reality (AR) optical technology company, Memomi.
The AR-centred firm has worked with Walmart and Sam’s Optical since 2019, via both the retailers’ stores and through e-commerce experiences.
It comes as Walmart looks to build on its personalised optical care offer, furthering its health and wellness strategy through omnichannel healthcare.
Memomi allows shoppers to virtually ‘try-on’ eyewear in real time, with the acquisition to allow Walmart to continue rolling out its service over a short period of time.
“Customers are looking for access to care digitally, in their homes, and purchasing eyeglasses is no different,” said David Reitnauer, vice president, specialty services, Walmart Health & Wellness, in a release.
The acquisition is expected to close in the coming weeks, with Memomi employees set to join the Walmart Global Tech organisation.