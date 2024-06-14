Walmart to relaunch youth-centric brand No Boundaries

US supermarket giant Walmart is set to reenter the young adult fashion space with the relaunch of its No Boundaries fashion brand.

The “two billion dollar” label is focused on providing young adult fashion through a “relevant and youthful assortment” all in what the company says are new fabrications, shapes and styles.

For the relaunch, Walmart has appointed an “expert design team with years of experience in creating products for the Gen Z customer”, making it the first time the retailer has hired dedicated designers for the brand itself.

It comes as part of a wider fashion-centric strategy at the company, through which it is aiming to build a cohesive brand speaking directly to a younger generation and next generation of shoppers.

In a release, Jen Jackson Brown, senior vice president of Walmart US, said: “There’s a huge opportunity for Walmart to reach a Gen Z customer with a brand that has both incredible style and unbelievable prices.

We have 145 million US customers shopping with us in stores and online each week, and the new No Boundaries brand is designed and marketed with the intention to reach this young adult audience by focusing on fit, quality, style and fabrics that resonate with them.”

No Boundaries will launch in both stores and on Walmart’s e-commerce platform on July 16 with an initial 130 pieces spanning women’s, men’s, intimates, shoes and accessories.

New categories being introduced for the first time include a sleepwear line and a “plant-based” bra pad, made from over 75 percent sugarcane, present in select bra styles.

In a further effort to reach Gen Z, the brand will also debut in digital format via virtual world Roblox, where a creator from the platform will help to curate a selection of No Boundaries looks allowing users to purchase both real-world pieces and their virtual twins.