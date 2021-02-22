Walpole announces the 2021 Brands of Tomorrow

Walpole, the industry body for the British luxury sector, has unveiled the 2021 participants for its annual Brands of Tomorrow programme, including MyWardrobe HQ and Hancock.

The initiative will nurture and guide twelve of what Walpole calls “Britain’s most innovative fledging luxury companies,” and will provide each business with the skills and support needed to navigate the ongoing challenges of the global pandemic and beyond.

Walpole launched its flagship Brands of Tomorrow programme in 2007 to build a pipeline of next-generation brands as part of its vision for securing the long-term growth of the UK’s luxury sector, and more than 120 brands have completed the development programme.

Many that have participated have grown significantly and found international success including London Fashion Week favourites Emilia Wickstead and Osman, Orlebar Brown, Miller Harris, Jennifer Chamandi, and Flowerbx.

Taking part in the 2021 programme will be Hancock, who make handmade raincoats from their Scottish factory, MyWardrobe HQ , the fashion and luxury rental and resale platform, and Sarah Haran, the luxury handbag brand.

Other fashion and jewellery participants will include The Deck, which made history by becoming the first women’s tailor to have a shop front on Savile Row in 2020, jewellery brand Motley, womenswear label Marfa Stance, and Harper, a fashion and styling concierge.

Fashion brands MyWardrobe HQ, Hancock and The Deck among recipients of Walpole 2021 Brands of Tomorrow programme

Completing the luxury line-up is bath and body brand, Bramley, organic spirits brand, Eight Lands, supplements Equi, handblown glass lighting company Rothschild and Bickers, and Eto wine decanters by British designer Tom Cotton.

Each of the selected brands will attend a series of practical workshops on key business development topics throughout the next 12-months and will be paired with a mentor or mentors who are senior leadership figures from across the luxury sector.

The brands are also given access to Walpole’s established membership of over 270 of Britain’s most prestigious luxury businesses and cultural institutions. Programme partners Mishcon de Reya and Moneycorp also provide each of the brands with specialist legal and currency mentors.

The initiative will be supported by Walpole’s first virtual shop through a shoppable storefront on the Walpole Instagram account, which will allow consumers to purchase a variety of products from each of the 2021 Brands of Tomorrow. The brand founders will also feature on Walpole’s social media throughout the coming weeks, spotlighting their brands and hero products in short video interviews.

Walpole chief executive, Helen Brocklebank, said in a statement: “It is with great delight that Walpole welcomes a new cohort of creative entrepreneurs to the 2021 Brands of Tomorrow. This initiative was designed to help early-stage luxury brands drive their success, creating economic growth for the country. As we move beyond the pandemic, and forge a new vision of Global Britain, its role has never been so important.”

Balthazar Fabricius, co-chairman of Brands of Tomorrow, added: “Never has Brands of Tomorrow been more important or had more to offer. From our fabulous mentors who give so generously of their time, to the experts and captains of industry who provide our workshops, together with the latest guidance and political insights from Walpole – we’re looking forward to supporting our brilliant Brands.”

Walpole represents more than 270 companies including Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Harrods, and Net-a-Porter. The organisation aims to promote, protect and develop UK luxury, currently worth more than 48 billion pounds to the UK economy.

Main image - courtesy of MyWardrobe HQ; Second image - courtesy of Hancock; Third image - courtesy of The Deck and Sarah Haran