Walpole to promote British brands in New York

Walpole, the industry body that represents more than 250 British luxury companies, is taking a delegation of 25 members including Neal's Yard Remedies and Harris Tweed Hebrides to New York this week.

The Anglo-American luxury trade delegation will host a programme of events and meetings in New York to promote British luxury in the US, as well as promote US tourism to the UK to encourage high-value American visitors ahead of the coronation of King Charles III.

Walpole’s chief executive Helen Brocklebank and Charlotte Keesing, director of corporate affairs and international, will accompany 25 brands, including Fortnum & Mason, tailor Kathryn Sargent, The Bicester Collection, luxury handbag brand Sarah Haran, The London Sock Company, and watchmaker Rapport London.

The trip will run from March 7 to 9 and include a tour and meeting with the senior management team from Saks Fifth Avenue and an evening cocktail reception at the British Consul General’s Residence.

Walpole taking 25 brands to the US to promote British luxury

Commenting on the delegation, Keesing said on Walpole’s website: "I am hugely excited about returning to New York to fly the flag for British luxury and create opportunities for all Walpole members. The US is a crucial market for the British luxury sector. Whether driven by British luxury goods on sale there or American visitors to the UK, the opportunity for growth in Anglo-American luxury trade and tourism has never been more visible or valuable.

"Through Walpole’s annual trade mission, we aim to build important diplomatic, commercial and media relationships."

The American market is still the largest market for luxury worldwide, valued at 104 billion US dollars, explains Walpole, and experienced a growth of 25 percent versus 2021. New York alone accounts for 32 billion US dollars of that, still one-third of the total US luxury market.

The trip is supported by the UK Department for Trade and Business, the GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland Campaign, Visit Britain, Strategic Vision, Hudson Rouge, Madison Avenue Improvement District, Notable and British American Business.