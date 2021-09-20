Want to show at LFW? These are the universities to attend

Ever wonder which universities have the highest rankings when it comes to London Fashion Week designers? New data conducted by Student Beans, Student Beans, the leading student loyalty network, has unveiled the top eight fashion institutions to attend as an aspiring designer.

Analysing over 175 brands who show collections at LFW, Central Saint Martins ranks as the number one school for those who wish to show on the official fashion week calendar.

Saint Martins was attended by 33 percent of this year’s designers, according to the data. As part of University of the Arts London, the college is favoured by many aspiring designers due its high standard of BA and MA courses. Famous alumni include Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen, John Galliano and Riccardo Tisci.

London College of Fashion comes in at second place, another college within University of the Arts London. This LFW will see 26 LCF graduates display their collections, including JW Anderson, Laura Ironside, Marfa Stance and RIXO.

Closely following is the Royal College of Art which specialises in solely postgraduate degrees within the creative fields. With 24 previous graduates showing at London Fashion Week this year its one fo the best in the UK for fashion designers. Famous almuni includes ex Burberry CCO Christopher Bailey.

Also in the top five are the University of Westminster and the University for the Creative Arts. The University of the Creative Arts is the only college outside of London to make it into the top five, with three alumni showing this season at LFW.

Kingston University, Ravensbourne University, and the National College of Art and Design Dublin round off the top eight schools which all had at least two alumni showing this season.