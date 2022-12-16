Warner Music Group establishes partnership with DressX

Warner Music Group (WMG) has announced a new partnership with digital fashion retailer DressX, which will see a number of artists linked to the entertainment company develop their own virtual fashion lines.

WMG also said it had made an investment in DressX, however did not disclose the sum or conditions.

The group, which counts music by the likes of Coldplay, Jack Harlow and Lizzo among its portfolio, will be utilising the agreement to launch 3D and augmented reality (AR) clothing collections by its artists.

While set to be targeted towards fans using Instagram and Snapchat, among other social media, WMG noted the deal would also help its performers access new revenue streams.

In a release, Oana Ruxandra, chief digital officer and EVP, business development at WMG, said: “The representation of our future digital selves will be as important and, if you’re measuring by sheer volume of interactions, maybe more important than how we represent ourselves physically.

“As our digital identities become exponentially more robust and impactful, we are focused on building partnerships that will enable WMG and our artists. With its leadership in wearables and sustainability, DressX is exactly the type of partner we need sprinting alongside us as we build for the future.”

DressX looks to scale digital closet offering

Since DressX’s launch in 2020, the company has become one of the largest platforms for digital fashion, offering over 3,000 items via its library and app.

The platform has partnered with the likes of H&M, Farfetch and Dundas on digital fashion collections, available to use through e-commerce, social media and virtual world platforms like Roblox.

Speaking on the partnership with WMG, DressX co-founders Daria Shapovalova and Natalia Modenova said in a joint statement that through WMG’s support, the company is looking to scale its “meta-closet vision” for the future.

The statement continued: “Digital fashion is a visual language for communicating and creating bonds online, and at DressX we use technology to provide the utility for digital wearables using augmented reality, machine learning and blockchain.

“Digital merch and swag from musicians will definitely be a part of the digital wardrobes of fans, and it’s great to see that more and more stakeholders believe in this new domain that is already changing the fashion industry at a scale.

“Every day, we are getting closer to our aim of giving a meta-closet to every person in the world, making fashion accessible to everyone through innovation and tech.”