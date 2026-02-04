Watches of Switzerland sees strong sales growth in Q3, updates guidance

Watches of Switzerland Group experienced continued positive sales growth in both the US and UK markets, driven by a strong holiday season.

For the 13 weeks ended January 25, 2026, the company saw sales growth ahead of expectations. Demand for luxury brands remained strong, outpacing supply in both the UK and US. The US market delivered broad-based growth across categories, brands, and price points, supported by the Roberto Coin marketing campaign.

"I am pleased to report another period of strong performance, building on the sales momentum established in the first half and reflecting strong trading over the Holiday period," said Brian Duffy, CEO. "We were also delighted to acquire Deutsch & Deutsch, comprising four Rolex-anchored showrooms in Texas with a portfolio including other key luxury watch and jewellery brands. This acquisition strengthens our presence in this key US market."

Following the acquisition of Deutsch & Deutsch and continued strong trading, the company updated its fiscal year 2026 guidance. Sales growth in constant currency is now expected to be between 9 percent and 11 percent, up from the previous guidance of 6 percent to 10 percent. Capital expenditure remains unchanged at 65 to 70 million pounds. The company expects EBIT margin percent to improve in the second half of the year compared with the first half.

