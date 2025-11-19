Watchmaker Breitling announces ‘House of Brands’ portfolio

Swiss luxury watch manufacturer Breitling has formed a strategic ‘House of Brands’ portfolio with Universal Genève and Gallet, following its acquisition of the historic watch companies earlier this year.

The three watch maisons will unite under “one strategic vision,” the watchmaker unveiled at Dubai Watch Week today, November 19, as together they will reflect the “full spectrum of contemporary watchmaking luxury, from accessible to exceptional”.

Georges Kern, chief executive of the House of Brands, said in a statement: “Our ambition is to build something curated, tailored, and agile. It’s a long-term strategy to develop a portfolio with select, exceptional and differentiated brands.

“By bringing together these brands, we offer greater diversity across price points and lifestyles, meeting customers’ evolving interests and aspirations. This reflects how today’s collectors and consumers experience watchmaking.”

Each of the watch brands offers its own heritage, DNA, and cultural relevance, explains the company, but the move to unite them under one portfolio will allow it to “serve distinct segments of the watch market,” while preserving and revitalising watchmaking legacies, as it looks to continue to drive the industry forward “while staying true to its heritage of innovation”.

Following Breitling’s acquisitions of Universal Genève and Gallet in March, both historic brands will relaunch in 2026. Both brands are celebrated historic watchmakers, but they fell dormant after the challenging quartz era of the 1970s and ‘80s, with the ‘House of Brands’ believing it is time for them to make a “distinguished return”.

Gallet is expected to launch in autumn 2026 as Breitling’s sister brand, as its timepieces will offer entry-level luxury and will be manufactured by Breitling and available through Breitling’s boutiques and select multi-brand partners. With roots stretching back two centuries, Gallet built its renowned reputation on reliability in the most demanding conditions, from airfields to mountain summits, and it will bring its functional, adventure-ready designs to a new generation of customers.

Universal Genève will operate as its own distinct maison and will be positioned in the ultra-luxury segment at a price point above Breitling. As the most exclusive brand within the ‘House of Brands,’ Universal Genève will reimagine watchmaking “with a creative and artistic approach,” collaborating with master craftspeople. Revered as Le Couturier de la Montre (the watch couturier), its collections, from the Polerouter, designed by a young Gérald Genta, to the celebrated Compax chronographs, helped define the modern language of Swiss watch design.

Rounding off the portfolio is Breitling, which will sit at the centre, offering contemporary luxury.

Kern added: “With Universal Genève and Gallet, we are preserving and revitalising important watchmaking legacies, and by doing so, we continue to drive the industry forward while staying true to their heritage of innovation.

“Our strategy is to offer different entry points into the luxury universe, each brand telling a different story, but all sharing a common thread of authentic craftsmanship and modern relevance.”