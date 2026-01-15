“We want to invest in French industrial workshops,” Gilles Lasbordes (HModa France)

The Italian industrial group HModa has recently established a structure in France. It includes a showroom, a leather goods workshop, a client reception area and a training facility. Gilles Lasbordes, managing director for France, outlines its ambitions: targeted investments in independent workshops, prototyping at the Aubervilliers premises and developing 'made in France' for the luxury sector.

HModa's strategy for French manufacturing workshops

We are looking for French industrial companies with excellent know-how for the luxury sector. Strategically, we have focused on leather goods and apparel and are less interested in textiles. We prefer to concentrate on the finished product.

Company profile sought

The same as those the HModa group currently holds in Italy. HModa owns 19 companies and employs 2,000 people. They are mainly located in Tuscany, but also in the Marche and Veneto regions, and in southern Italy. They all work for the luxury sector, manufacturing clothing, footwear and leather goods.

Developing business in France

We cannot currently offer 'made in France' to our client brands because we do not have a workshop in France. However, in the future, with workshops that already have their own business portfolios, we will be able to offer them manufacturing in France. Our goal is to develop 'made in France'.

Competition between France and Italy as luxury territories

Today, the competition is not between the French and the Italians. It is with the rest of the world. We believe a true alliance of know-how must be forged between France and Italy. These are complementary territories that cater to the luxury sector. We want to be able to offer our clients the choice of 'made in Italy' or 'made in France'.

Many clients have established workshops in France and Italy. The role HModa aims to play is to align subcontractors with the needs of the luxury sector, preparing them to create, direct and produce.

HModa Aubervilliers leather goods workshop Credits: HModa

Approach to independent French companies

We wish to acquire a stake in the companies. It is an investment. Our wish is for the entrepreneur to remain in control of their company.

We will then provide cross-functional support to ensure the company's long-term viability. This includes business development; client relations; CSR; and training. The aim is to maintain 'made in' know-how for the luxury sector in France and Italy.

If the entrepreneur wishes to stay for the long term, that is even better. This is what we are looking for. If they prefer to sell their company, we will arrange things with them to ensure the business and its know-how are maintained.

Opening a branch in Aubervilliers

Proximity is important for communication and for working with the designer and technician, especially at the beginning of product development. Working remotely is more complicated. The workshop is the first link between creation and production. Many prototypes are ultimately not developed into collection models.

The Aubervilliers workshop in France is designed for French houses that want to prototype in France. They are then free to choose whether they want to produce with us or elsewhere. Prototyping is charged for, however our business model is based on production.

For now, the Aubervilliers prototyping workshop is set up for leather goods. It has all the necessary machinery for training in leather goods craftsmanship.

Replicating the Italian training model in France

For Academia Holding Moda France, it is about enhancing the experience and skills of already qualified staff from our clients. We are providing continuous training, which takes place in the brand's studio, in Paris or elsewhere.

HModa Aubervilliers, leather goods workshop Credits: HModa

However, in Italy, we have a comprehensive training programme. Through Academia Holding Moda Italia, we have several training centres: leather goods, footwear and apparel, with various branches. In 2025, we trained 250 people. For fashion, we have developed programmes in French and Italian. We plan to gradually develop them in France. We are just starting out.

Other attractions at HModa Aubervilliers

On the ground floor, we have a showcase showroom. It is not a fashion collection; it is not intended to be sold. It is a collaborative collection of the group's know-how. Co-Lab, because it brings together the group's various talents for product development.

Next to the leather goods workshop, which is a strategic entry point set to expand into other areas like apparel, are the archives of Angelo, an Italian archive company. It is a destination and a source of inspiration. This space is intended to house the archives of our own companies.

Eventually, the entire archive section will move to the first floor, where our client reception area is located.

Archives of the Angelo company Credits: HModa