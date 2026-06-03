Westminster Council drops legal challenge to Oxford Street pedestrianisation

Westminster City Council has said it will no longer pursue a judicial review of plans to pedestrianise Oxford Street, reducing the potential for a major legal battle over one of London's most significant regeneration projects.

The scheme, backed by London mayor Sadiq Khan, will see traffic removed from the area between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street, with the first section expected to become traffic-free later this summer. The project is being overseen by a mayoral development corporation, which transferred planning powers from the local authority to the mayor.

The decision marks a shift from the council's previous position following the Conservatives' return to control of Westminster earlier this month. The party had pledged to establish a legal fund to challenge the plans, yet legal advice indicated a judicial review would be unlikely to succeed and that any challenge would now be too late.

In a statement, the council said: “The advice we have is that a judicial review would be unlikely to succeed and that submitting a late claim for judicial review would result in refusal.”

Despite dropping the court challenge, Westminster said it remains concerned about issues including accessibility, bus routes and the impact on residents and businesses. The council confirmed it is exploring other legal and procedural options and that Swaddle has requested a meeting with Khan to discuss its concerns.

Oxford Street pedestrianisation has been debated for decades, and supporters argue it will help revitalise Europe's busiest shopping destination. Critics, meanwhile, have raised concerns around transport access, safety, servicing and increased pressure on surrounding roads.