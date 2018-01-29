Weyco Group expands to India, Pakistan and other countries under new partnership

Weyco Group recently just signed a new agreement with Samar Lifestyle Private Limited to distributed to new countries. Through this partnership, the innovative footwear company will now distribute Florsheim Footwear in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal.

"Their expertise in both footwear manufacturing and retail distribution will allow us to deliver the perfect consumer experience," said Tom Florsheim Jr., chairman and CEO of Weyco Group. "We are very excited to partner with the Sara Group and build the Florsheim brand in a growing and important global market." Under the partnership, the Florsheim collection will be available in the Spring/Summer 2018 season in over 100 points of sales in India. Samar Lifestyle Private Limited, part of The Sara Group, will also introduce flagship Florsheim stores in India later this year. There will also be an additional five stores opening in 2019 under The Sara Group.

"Florsheim is an iconic brand and has a great history in India and we are looking forward to building on its legacy and heritage," Kayum Dhanani, Managing Director of Samar Lifestyle & Promoter of Sara Group, said in a statement. "Florsheim enjoys great brand loyalty amongst customers and trade partners alike and combined with our strong product and brand management capabilities, and understanding of the Indian consumer, we are confident we will build another success story."