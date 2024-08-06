WGSN to launch ‘data-driven’ buying platform

Trend forecaster WGSN is set to launch a “data-driven” buying platform to help support buyers in understanding product direction, key trends and how to invest in specific styles.

Covering multiple fashion categories, ‘WGSN Fashion Buying’ combines WGSN’s trend forecasting with its proprietary TrendCurve AI predictive analytics to “deliver unprecedented accuracy in seasonal buying decisions”.

As such, it will bring together pre-planning, development and in-season hindsight phases with Director’s Intelligence, an area of WGSN Fashion Buying that will provide team leaders with strategic content.

A number of new forecasts will also be added to the platform to build on WGSN Fashion design reports, including Trend Narratives, TrendCurve AI Colour and TikTok Trading.

In a release, Monisha Klar, director of Fashion at WGSN, said: “Buyers have been so reliant on their own internal data. But since you don’t have data on items you haven’t sold, there’s also a big element of buyers making gut-instinct decisions, that may or may not pan out.

“I think WGSN is uniquely positioned to provide buyers with the confidence and validation they need to back trends from the quantitative side, while also giving them the creative and commercial execution they’ll need all the way through the product-to-market lifecycle.”