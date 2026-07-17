What the India-UK trade agreement means for the fashion industry

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) officially entered into force on 15th July 2026, marking a landmark moment for the textile and garment sectors of both nations. By eliminating import duties of up to 12 percent on Indian apparel and home textiles, the agreement provides Indian exporters with immediate, duty-free access to a UK market valued at over 27 billion British pounds (around 36.55 billion US dollars) while lowering costs for British retailers and fashion brands. They can now source high-quality apparel and textiles from India at more competitive prices.

British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron called the pact a “new gold standard” for global trade and a “powerful message in support of a rules-based order" when addressing journalists on Wednesday. She noted that the agreement is set to double bilateral trade by 2030. “It is a historical moment for the modern UK-India partnership as the trade deal has unlocked the combined economic might of two global economic powerhouses,” she added as quoted by Indian daily Economic Times.

The move is intended to strengthen bilateral ties while creating employment and providing Indian manufacturers a competitive edge against regional rivals such as Bangladesh and Vietnam on one hand and enabling UK businesses to diversify their supply chains away from a reliance on other global manufacturing hubs on the other.

What are the advantages for businesses in the UK?

Thus, this shift not only provides UK businesses with greater flexibility and more favourable pricing but also fosters deeper integration into global supply chains, allowing British retailers to leverage India's manufacturing strengths—such as expertise in cotton, manmade fibres and value-added garments—to better meet consumer demand in the UK.

The UK currently imports textiles and clothing amounting to 28.8 billion US dollars annually, making India its fourth-largest supplier. Under the provisions of the pact, zero-duty access has been granted across 1,143 textile tariff lines. Among the key product categories set to gain are ready-made garments, cotton dresses, blouses, cotton T-shirts and home textiles.

In addition, UK fashion brands can take advantage of the fact that India is home to one of the world's most integrated textile and apparel industries that spans cotton cultivation, yarn spinning, fabric and garment manufacturing, finishing and export logistics.

“The India–UK CETA comes at the right time. It gives UK fashion brands easier access to India's manufacturing expertise, flexible sourcing and stronger supply chains for confident growth”, states Kalpana Agrawal, general manager marketing at NoName according to EIN Presswire. The India-based clothing manufacturer helps fashion startups and established brands alike with sourcing, product development, sampling, quality control and bulk apparel production.

The UK Fashion and Textile Association (UKFT), which remained in close dialogue with the government throughout the negotiations, will publish “updated guidance on the implications for UK exports and imports of fashion and textiles” according to a recent post on its website.

How will the Indian garment and textile industry benefit?

Previously, India was at a disadvantage compared to countries like Bangladesh, Pakistan and Cambodia, which already enjoyed duty-free access to the UK under various schemes. This agreement levels the playing field, thus allowing Indian exporters to compete based on quality, reliability and innovation rather than just price.

Industry insiders already voiced significant optimism regarding the potential for export growth. “Our domestic business will accelerate. People will get employment and workers who were sitting at home will return to work,” said textile businessman and manufacturer Rangnath Sharda, when speaking to news agency Asian News International (ANI). He was referring to the situation in Surat, Gujarat, India’s commercial centre for textiles and manmade fibre textile hub.

Another hub to see an uptick in production is Tirupur in Tamil Nadu, also called ‘the knitwear capital of India,’ as brands may shift more of their supply chain toward the country to take advantage of cost savings and the newly streamlined trade environment. The expansion of these export orders is projected to support significant job creation, particularly for rural workers and women in the textile manufacturing sector. Textile businessman Lalit Sharma also pointed to the fact that the tariff cuts would make Indian clothing significantly more affordable for UK consumers.

However, with the price barrier removed, the focus for Indian exporters is shifting toward non-tariff compliance. To win and retain business under the new agreement, manufacturers must excel in the areas of traceability and compliance standards. Exporters must provide clear, auditable documentation regarding the origin of fibre, yarn and fabric to qualify for the duty-free status. That means exporters must be prepared to prove that their goods qualify for preferential treatment. Simple operations like packaging, labelling or ironing do not confer Indian origin status, so businesses must ensure that their manufacturing processes meet specific “substantial transformation” criteria.

In addition, UK retailers now place a higher premium on compliance capability. This includes strict adherence to UK chemical regulations (such as REACH), product safety standards (especially for children’s wear) and social/ethical audit requirements. And then there are sustainability requirements: As the UK market increasingly values high-performance and sustainable materials, manufacturers who can prove the origin and environmental footprint of their goods will be best positioned to capture new market shares.

The agreement is also expected to bolster the “Make in India” initiative by attracting greater investment into manufacturing centres. Beyond price parity, the pact includes trade facilitation measures, such as simplified customs procedures and digital documentation, which are designed to reduce the administrative burden on small and medium-sized enterprises.

Outlook

Logistical challenges continue to compound pressures across global supply chains. As companies enter the busy July-August peak season, they face ongoing risks from geopolitical instability, including potential disruptions in the Red Sea and container shortages that threaten to inflate freight rates. Industry experts advise that while the tariff relief provided by CETA is a major advantage, firms must remain vigilant and adopt flexible production strategies to navigate the volatility of the current market environment.

Ultimately, the successful integration of these trade benefits will depend on a manufacturer's ability to balance cost-effective pricing with stringent compliance and traceability requirements. As brands seek to mitigate the dual risks of logistics bottlenecks and fluctuating demand, the ability to maintain reliable, high-quality production will be the deciding factor in who gains the most from this new era of UK-India trade. While the structural crisis in neighbouring manufacturing hubs underscores the fragility of the global apparel trade, the CETA agreement provides a robust framework for Indian exporters to capture a larger share of the UK market while UK businesses can diversify their supply chains.

In short, while the tariff reduction provides an immediate boost, the long-term benefit of the agreement will depend on a manufacturer's ability to combine duty-free pricing with transparent, traceable and compliant production systems. Brands and retailers are well advised to evaluate potential cost advantages from duty-free sourcing and to partner with experienced export-oriented manufacturers. Both manufacturers and brands should understand rules of origin requirements to ensure eligibility for duty-free treatment and explore sustainable sourcing options to meet evolving consumer expectations.