What the proposed 50 percent tariff means for the Canadian garment & textile industry

The North American textile and garment ecosystem is reeling following Washington's announcement to invoke Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, slapping a maximum 50 percent ad valorem (according to value) duty on a vast array of Canadian imports effective 19th August 2026.

While initial political headlines focused heavily on disputes involving the dairy, alcohol and automotive sectors, the garment and textile industry quickly realised that clothing would not be spared. Annex II of the White House executive order targets Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) Chapters 50 through 63, encompassing everything from raw yarns and nonwoven fabrics to finished knitwear, outerwear and made-up textile products.

For apparel sourcing stakeholders, the breadth of these subheadings means very few Canadian textile products entering the US will escape the 50 percent penalty. For an industry built on tightly integrated cross-border production, the 30-day window between announcement and implementation represents one of the most severe policy disruptions in decades.

Overriding protective trade agreement

What makes this tariff unprecedented—and uniquely damaging—is that it completely bypasses the protective shield of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA/USMCA) where CUSMA-compliant goods entered duty-free. From 19th August, goods meeting strict North American rules of origin will enjoy no duty exemption under Section 338. By overriding preferential trade status, the US measure abruptly strips away the core financial incentive that drove regional manufacturing investment over the past three decades.

The Canadian Apparel Federation (CAF) issued an immediate Trade & Tariff Alert on 21st July to manufacturers and exporters, warning of the immediate logistical race now underway. In guidance to industry members, CAF emphasised that customs enforcement relies strictly on the formal US entry timestamp rather than order or dispatch dates.

“The duty would apply to goods entered for consumption on or after 12:01 am Eastern Time, 19th August 2026. The entry date — not the order or ship date — governs, so Canadian exporters will want to determine whether shipping can be moved up and should plan entry timing now,” advises the Trade & Tariff Alert. “Prime Minister Carney condemned the measure as the latest unilateral breach of CUSMA and affirmed that Canada stands ready to negotiate while taking 'any measures necessary' to protect its economy and workers,” it read further.

What makes Canada’s garment sector vulnerable

Canada’s garment sector is uniquely vulnerable because of its market structure: It is neither a mass-market nor a low-cost sewing destination, thus its competitiveness relies on high-value niche products, including specialised winter outerwear, technical performance apparel, uniforms and premium direct-to-consumer fashion brands. These labels operate on typical fashion margins that simply cannot absorb a 50 percent tariff hike, leaving brands facing canceled wholesale orders or severe retail price increases right at the start of the crucial autumn shipping season.

The damage, however, will not remain confined to the northern side of the border. Analysis published by B2B platform Fibre2Fashion revealed that US yarn and fabric mills face substantial collateral damage. Data shows that Canada imports approximately 1 billion US dollars in synthetic fibres, yarns and fabrics annually from US textile suppliers. If Canadian garment assembly lines slow down or halt due to lost US retail demand, American yarn spinners and fabric weavers will see immediate order cancellations.

“We are buyers of US textiles, yarns, sewing threads, consulting services, machinery and so forth. If this 50 percent tariff were implemented, there would be a significant reduction in production in Canada, and a significant reduction in the customer base for US textile companies,” confirmed CAF’s executive director Bob Kirke according to Sourcing Journal. The federation is CAF urging US textile companies that supply to Canada to voice their concerns about the proposed duties.

What apparel companies can do

In the meantime, Canadian apparel companies and logistics companies are scrambling to execute emergency contingency plans. Third-party logistics provider Evolution Fulfilment reports that mid-sized brands are actively exploring moving direct-to-consumer fulfilment, warehousing or final garment finishing into the United States to bypass entry duties.

The extent of the problem will also depend on where brands produce their clothes or textile products. Those that make most of their products in Canada like outerwear brand Canada Goose will be more affected than others, like activewear brand Lululemon and outdoor brand Arc'teryx, that produce a majority of their products in countries not affected by the recent US tariffs. Others, like outerwear brand Moose Knuckles, that produces partly in Canada, Europe or Asia, may have to reallocate production capacities.

Simultaneously, exporters are looking to pivot sales toward domestic Canadian consumers and leverage the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) to expand duty-free garment exports into the European Union.

With the August 19 deadline looming, trade associations on both sides of the border are lobbying government officials to modify the product schedules or negotiate an administrative resolution. However, if these 50 percent duties take effect as written, North American fashion sourcing will undergo an immediate restructuring, forcing brands, retailers and textile mills to unwind years of regional integration in a matter of weeks.