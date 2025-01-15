What to know: States banning or prohibiting PFAS in textiles in 2025

With the ringing in of 2025 came the implementation of a number of bills in the US intending to limit or ban the use and production of textile and apparel products containing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). Concern surrounding these so-called “forever chemicals” has begun mounting in recent years due to their increased association with both environmental and health issues.

Since 2007, around 30 states have enacted a total of 155 policies targeting PFAS, with more set to come over the duration of the coming years. Around 11 of these states have now implemented a full or partial ban on the use of the chemicals, with many of these bills coming into force at the beginning of 2025. Here’s what you need to know.

What are PFAS and why are they harmful? PFAS are a group of thousands of synthetic chemicals that contain strong carbon-fluorine bonds, and have typically been applied to products with the intention of repelling oil, water, stains and dirt while also providing chemical and heat resistance. Since the 1950s, the chemicals have also been used in consumer products. Now, however, PFAS have been recognised as persistent environmental pollutants due their resistance to degradation, and have further been linked to a variety of health issues, such as reproductive issues, thyroid problems and several types of cancer. Regulated PFAS, for which most of the new regulations address, refers to PFAS intentionally added to a product for a functional or technical purpose, or PFAS in a product at a certain threshold. From January 1, 2025, this threshold now sits at or above 100 parts per million total organic fluorine within a product. By January 1, 2027, this will drop to 50 parts per million.

California

California’s Assembly Bill AB 1817 is said to be the most expansive out of those addressing PFAS. It prohibits the manufacture, distribution, sale and offer for sale of any new textile articles containing regulated PFAS. This applies to textile goods that are made in whole or in part from natural, man-made or synthetic materials, including apparel, accessories and handbags. Goods such as clothing used exclusively by the US military and fabric treatments are excluded.

The requirements will come into effect for outdoor apparel for severe wet conditions on January 1, 2028, however such products must now be accompanied by a disclosure stating that they were made using PFAS chemicals. Manufacturers are also required to provide distributors with certificates of compliance that textile articles do not contain any regulated PFAS.

The California Department of Toxic Substances Control (DTSC) will further be required to publish a list of accepted testing methods and third-party accreditations for labs by January 1, 2029. The organisation can then begin enforcing from July 1, 2030.

New York

Bill S1322/A994 in New York prohibits the sale or offer for sale of any new apparel containing intentionally added PFAS in the state. This applies to clothing items, both formal and regular wear. It does not yet apply to outdoor apparel for severe wet conditions. For this category, the ban will start from January 1, 2028.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation is to set an enforceable threshold level for both intentionally used and unintentionally used PFAS by January 1, 2027. Those found to violate the law could be subject to penalties of up to 1,000 dollars for each day they do so, and up to 2,500 dollars for a second violation. There is currently no requirement for manufacturers to supply PFAS disclosures, yet they are strongly urged to.

Colorado

Unlike New York and California, Colorado’s ban particularly pertains to outdoor apparel for severe wet conditions that contains intentionally added PFAS. The sale, offer for sale, distribution for sale or distribution for use in the state of such products is prohibited unless the product exhibits a ‘Made with PFAS’ disclosure.

From January 1, 2028, this ban will be expanded to all outdoor apparel and textile articles used in households and businesses, including apparel, handbags and accessories.

Minnesota

The state of Minnesota has enacted what has been described as the most restrictive ban against PFAS in the US. It covers the sale and distribution of almost all consumer products containing PFAS, including apparel and cosmetics. By January 1, 2032, the law will apply to both nonessential and unavoidable uses of the chemical.

PFAS bans that are yet to come

Maine: It has been reported that the world’s first all-out PFAS ban on consumer goods is to come into effect in Maine in the coming years. It has been difficult to set a date for reporting deadlines, however, due to concerns about the implementation. As such, the date from which companies are required to report on such usage was delayed from January 1, 2023, to January 1, 2032. Currently, the law only requires the reporting of PFAS products deemed to be “unavoidable” in use, rather than all products. Manufacturers employing 100 or less people are also exempt from reporting.

Connecticut: From January 1, 2026, the state of Connecticut will require companies selling outdoor apparel for wet conditions to disclose whether a product is made with PFAS chemicals. Manufacturers of turnout gear containing intentionally added PFAS must notify the purchaser at the time of sale of both the use of the chemicals and the reason they were added. On July 1 of the same year, this requirement will extend to all apparel and cosmetics products.

Vermont: Bill S.25 was signed into law on May 30, 2024, repealing previous laws addressing PFAS to broaden the ban. From January 1, 2026, Vermont will ban the sale or distribution of products containing intentionally added PFAS, including in apparel and cosmetics. This will extend to outdoor apparel from January 1, 2028.