White Stuff increases full year sales and profit

British lifestyle brand White Stuff said sales for the full year increased to 155 million pounds, up 2.4 percent versus the previous year.

The company said, full price sales for the year under review were up 6.8 percent, driven by reduced promotional activity, and a focus on customer ‘favourites’ ranges, which accounted for 50 percent of full price sales.

EBITDA increased to 8.6 million pounds, up 23 percent on the prior year.

Commenting on the full year trading, Jo Jenkins, chief executive of White Stuff, said in a release: “This has been another strong year for White Stuff, despite a challenging external environment, which reinforces that the commitment to our brand transformation is working. We are as confident in our brand credentials as ever. We will continue to focus on our multi-channel approach – giving more and more customers easier access to the brand, as we grow in the UK and internationally.”

White Stuff opened three retail locations during the year, including a flagship store in Liverpool ONE. The company added that further openings are planned for 2024 in Teesside and London Gatwick.

In addition to standalone stores, the company has grown its partnership with M&S, now operating from 20 locations across the country. Sales from all third-party concession partnerships increased by 19 percent over the year.

The company also delivered a strong wholesale sales performance and launched in three new markets – New Zealand, Czech Republic and the USA.