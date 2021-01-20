White Stuff launches review of store estate

White Stuff has reportedly called in advisors to conduct a review of its 115-store estate amid a challenging trading environment.

The British fashion and lifestyle brand has appointed PHD Property to run the review as it explores a number of options going forward, Property Week reports.

“In light of the current trading environment, we have taken the decision to appoint PHD Property to fully review our property estate and to assist in the realignment of our rental commitments,” said White Stuff chief executive Jo Jenkins, according to Property Week.

In July 2020, White Stuff announced it would be cutting 390 jobs across its head office and retail teams.

It came as part of a wider restructuring by the company, which it has now completed.

Since 2019, the company said it has been transforming into a more digitally-driven brand and has made “good progress” with the performance of its online channel.

Jenkins said in July: “We need to face the reality, particularly given the on-going uncertainty of when and how shops might perform given social distancing, that we need a leaner, more agile operating model that allows us to react to changing customer behaviour.”