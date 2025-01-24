White Stuff records strong Christmas trading

British fashion and lifestyle retailer White Stuff, reported a strong Christmas trading period with total sales up 21.8 percent year on year, underpinned by strong e-commerce growth of 32.5 percent and store sales increase of 8.5 percent.

The brand, now part of TFG London, said in a release that full price sales increased by 26.8 percent year on year, driven by reduced promotional activity.

White Stuff’s knitwear, jersey and ‘favourites’ categories performed very well over the period under review. Knitwear sales increased by 19 percent on the previous year, with Fair Isle knits alone up 50 percent. Nightwear sales rose by 60 percent versus the prior year.

The company added that White Stuff introduced ‘ship from store’ capability to its online customers, resulting in greater product availability.

Commenting on the trading update, Jo Jenkins, White Stuff’s CEO, said: “Our strong results over the Christmas period reinforce the success of our brand transformation and growth strategy.”

“I am excited as to what the future holds in 2025 and beyond as we continue our growth journey with TFG London.”

White Stuff has 114 shops and 46 concessions in the UK within John Lewis, Marks & Spencer and other independents; six shops and 25 concessions across Europe. The brand sells internationally via its website and has 606 wholesale stockists including 178 in the UK and Northern Ireland and 428 internationally.